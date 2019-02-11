See All Counselors in Charleston, SC
Cynthia Williams, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Cynthia Williams, LPC

Counseling
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cynthia Williams, LPC is a Counselor in Charleston, SC. 

Cynthia Williams works at DYANA LOWNDES-ROSEN, MD in Charleston, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dyana Lowndes-rosen MD
    655 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 556-5770
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cynthia Williams?

    Feb 11, 2019
    I have been able to overcome quite a bit being in her care. After years of not wanting to deal with counselors, therapist, nor psychiatrist she got to me on a level that made a difference and help me see the benefit of having a psychiatrist as well as helping me open up about all the things that I kept bottle in. I like her direct approach and the fact that she holds you accountable. I’ve been very successful in life under her care for now for a few years.
    MB in Pearl, MS — Feb 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cynthia Williams, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Cynthia Williams, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cynthia Williams to family and friends

    Cynthia Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cynthia Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cynthia Williams, LPC.

    About Cynthia Williams, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366649949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Williams works at DYANA LOWNDES-ROSEN, MD in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Cynthia Williams’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Cynthia Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cynthia Williams, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.