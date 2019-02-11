Cynthia Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Williams, LPC
Overview
Cynthia Williams, LPC is a Counselor in Charleston, SC.
Cynthia Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Dyana Lowndes-rosen MD655 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-5770Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Williams?
I have been able to overcome quite a bit being in her care. After years of not wanting to deal with counselors, therapist, nor psychiatrist she got to me on a level that made a difference and help me see the benefit of having a psychiatrist as well as helping me open up about all the things that I kept bottle in. I like her direct approach and the fact that she holds you accountable. I’ve been very successful in life under her care for now for a few years.
About Cynthia Williams, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1366649949
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cynthia Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Williams, there are benefits to both methods.