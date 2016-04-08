Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Vincent, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Vincent, PHD is a Psychologist in Modesto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 909 15th St Ste 8, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 529-7807
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vincent?
She's very good at relaxing you by sharing her life and experiences with you. She's like a good friend you can always rely on to be there for you.
About Dr. Cynthia Vincent, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1770696478
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.