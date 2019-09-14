Cynthia Streifer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Streifer, LMFT
Overview
Cynthia Streifer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Port Orange, FL.
Cynthia Streifer works at
Locations
Santrock Psychiatry LLC1730 Dunlawton Ave Ste 3, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 957-3905
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Cynthia is clearly THE BEST LMFT therapist in the Daytona area. She is thorough, knowledgeable, fair and tough....just what I needed. Se is very adept at trauma therapy. I have been to several therapists over my 50+ years, but she shines above them all. I recommend her highly!
About Cynthia Streifer, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1174954598
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Streifer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Streifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Streifer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Streifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Streifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Streifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.