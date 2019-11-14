Dr. Sortisio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Sortisio, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Sortisio, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Durham, NC.
Locations
- 1 18 W Colony Pl Ste 180, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 493-2674
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sortisio is among the most accredited co-parent therapists and Parent Coordinator providers in Durham/Chapel Hill. I found Dr Sortisio to be very helpful during the few co-parent therapy sessions she provided me.
About Dr. Cynthia Sortisio, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740260934
Frequently Asked Questions
