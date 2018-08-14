See All Counselors in Columbia, MO
Overview

Cynthia Smoot, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, MO. 

Cynthia Smoot works at New Day Counseling Center, LLC, Columbia, MO in Columbia, MO with other offices in Moberly, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Day Counseling Center, LLC
    409 Vandiver Dr Ste 104, Columbia, MO 65202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 825-3455
  2. 2
    New Day Counseling Center, LLC, Columbia, MO
    509 W Rollins St Ste 110, Moberly, MO 65270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 825-3455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Cynthia Smoot, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700163896
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Smoot, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Smoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Smoot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Smoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Cynthia Smoot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Smoot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Smoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Smoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

