Cynthia Smoot, LPC
Overview
Cynthia Smoot, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, MO.
Locations
New Day Counseling Center, LLC409 Vandiver Dr Ste 104, Columbia, MO 65202 Directions (573) 825-3455
New Day Counseling Center, LLC, Columbia, MO509 W Rollins St Ste 110, Moberly, MO 65270 Directions (573) 825-3455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't ask for better helping my child, not just through what brought us to her, but very knowledgeable and helpful their confirming something he's living with that was brought out by what brought us to her. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Cynthia Smoot, LPC
- Counseling
- English
NPI: 1700163896
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Smoot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Smoot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Smoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cynthia Smoot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Smoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Smoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Smoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.