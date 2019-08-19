Cynthia Saario, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Saario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Saario, APNP
Overview
Cynthia Saario, APNP is a Registered Nurse in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Marian University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Cynthia Saario works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4804Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Saario?
Very sweet and extremely thorough. She genuinely cared about my well-being.
About Cynthia Saario, APNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063766921
Education & Certifications
- Marian University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Saario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Saario accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Saario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Saario works at
10 patients have reviewed Cynthia Saario. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Saario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Saario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Saario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.