See All Registered Nurses in Appleton, WI
Cynthia Saario, APNP Icon-share Share Profile

Cynthia Saario, APNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
2 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cynthia Saario, APNP is a Registered Nurse in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Marian University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Cynthia Saario works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4804
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cynthia Saario?

    Aug 19, 2019
    Very sweet and extremely thorough. She genuinely cared about my well-being.
    Brigette — Aug 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cynthia Saario, APNP
    How would you rate your experience with Cynthia Saario, APNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cynthia Saario to family and friends

    Cynthia Saario's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cynthia Saario

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cynthia Saario, APNP.

    About Cynthia Saario, APNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063766921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marian University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Saario, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Saario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Saario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Saario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Saario works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Cynthia Saario’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Cynthia Saario. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Saario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Saario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Saario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.