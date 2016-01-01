Cynthia Rafala accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Rafala, LPC
Overview
Cynthia Rafala, LPC is a Counselor in Culpeper, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 139 W Davis St Ste 302, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 829-0036
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Rafala?
About Cynthia Rafala, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1336296474
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Rafala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Rafala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Rafala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Rafala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Rafala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.