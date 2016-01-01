Cynthia Powell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Powell, PA-C
Overview
Cynthia Powell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orange, CA.
Cynthia Powell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Practice Physicians2540 N SANTIAGO BLVD, Orange, CA 92867 Directions (714) 921-1030
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Powell?
About Cynthia Powell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285930685
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Powell works at
Cynthia Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.