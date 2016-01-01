Cynthia Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Phillips, PA-C
Cynthia Phillips, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Cynthia Phillips works at
Locations
Breezewood Healthcare P A200 Forsythe St, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 485-0700
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Cynthia Phillips, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952481830
Cynthia Phillips accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Cynthia Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Phillips.
