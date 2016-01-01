See All Clinical Psychologists in Farmington, CT
Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University.

Dr. Nye works at Connecticut Mental Health Spec. in Farmington, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Mental Health Specialists
    270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 677-5570
  2. 2
    Counseling Affiliates
    300 Hebron Ave Ste 217, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 233-9898
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    27 years of experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1124070362
    • 1124070362
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Hawthorn Center
    • Hawthorn Center
    Internship
    Michigan State University
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    Wesleyan University
    • Wesleyan University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

