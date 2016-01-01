Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University.
Dr. Nye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Mental Health Specialists270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-5570
-
2
Counseling Affiliates300 Hebron Ave Ste 217, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (203) 233-9898
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nye?
About Dr. Cynthia Nye, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124070362
Education & Certifications
- Hawthorn Center
- Michigan State University
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nye works at
Dr. Nye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.