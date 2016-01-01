See All Nurse Practitioners in Redding, CA
Overview

Cynthia Nugent, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Cynthia Nugent works at Richard Zarriello in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Zarriello
    Richard Zarriello
    2891 Churn Creek Rd Ste A, Redding, CA 96002 (530) 221-7474
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Cynthia Nugent, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356595524
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Nugent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Nugent accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cynthia Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Nugent works at Richard Zarriello in Redding, CA. View the full address on Cynthia Nugent’s profile.

    Cynthia Nugent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Nugent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

