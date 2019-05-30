Cynthia Nicolini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Nicolini, LPC
Overview
Cynthia Nicolini, LPC is a Counselor in Baytown, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3815 Pine Ridge Fishers Lndg, Baytown, TX 77523 Directions (713) 252-4801
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great therapist! Caring and understanding. A tremendous help to my kids and I during a tragic time in our lives.
About Cynthia Nicolini, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1871678813
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Nicolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cynthia Nicolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Nicolini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Nicolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Nicolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.