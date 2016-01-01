Cynthia Newcity has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Newcity, LPC
Overview
Cynthia Newcity, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1800 Water Pl SE Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 937-1900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Newcity?
About Cynthia Newcity, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376694547
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Newcity accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Newcity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Newcity. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Newcity.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Newcity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Newcity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.