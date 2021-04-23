See All Cardiologists in Murrells Inlet, SC
Cynthia Neal, APRN

Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Cynthia Neal, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from ARMSTRONG ATLANTIC STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Cynthia Neal works at Tidelands Health Cardiology in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Cardiology at Murrells Inlet
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 202, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 235-3131
  2. 2
    Tidelands Health Heart and Vascular Specialists at Pawleys Island
    9653 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 235-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Chest Pain

Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2021
    I can't say enough great things about Cindy Neal. She's a true professional and outstanding in her field. Her knowledge or the cardiac system never ceases to amaze. Cindy oversees my heart care and refers me to the right cardiologist or specialist as needed. She sends me for testing to pinpoint problems, she leaves no stone unturned. She's a fantastic communicator on complex subjects and has the patience or a saint apart from having a super nice bedside manner.
    PaulineS — Apr 23, 2021
    About Cynthia Neal, APRN

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649287087
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ARMSTRONG ATLANTIC STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

