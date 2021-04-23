Cynthia Neal, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Cynthia Neal, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from ARMSTRONG ATLANTIC STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Tidelands Health Cardiology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 202, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 235-3131
Tidelands Health Heart and Vascular Specialists at Pawleys Island9653 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 235-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough great things about Cindy Neal. She's a true professional and outstanding in her field. Her knowledge or the cardiac system never ceases to amaze. Cindy oversees my heart care and refers me to the right cardiologist or specialist as needed. She sends me for testing to pinpoint problems, she leaves no stone unturned. She's a fantastic communicator on complex subjects and has the patience or a saint apart from having a super nice bedside manner.
About Cynthia Neal, APRN
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARMSTRONG ATLANTIC STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Neal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Neal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Neal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Neal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.