Cynthia Miranda, PSY

Psychology
Cynthia Miranda, PSY is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA. 

Cynthia Miranda works at La Maestra Community Health Ctr in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    La Maestra Family Clinic Inc
    4060 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 564-8765
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 08, 2020
    PERSONAL REVIEW from Diversified sessions with Dr. Cynthia Miranda PSYD From Jerrold Fogarty Authored Statements: ysureican Fogarty INTRODUCTION l. To look at Dr. Miranda’s educational Credentials, one would be quite impressed with the Course work acquired to be in this prestigious position, Psychiatrist. (NOTATION First a MD then PhD in Clinical Psychology). ll. She currently is utilizing EMDR as brought forth by Francine Shapiro. No surprises here …The results you may experience with EMDR may be exceedingly rapid and positive. lll. Your possible METHODOLOGY May one suggest being straight forward and productive with Dr Miranda in any of one’s session work for mutual desired directional obtainment of goals and objectives. If one is unsure of any directional change of the comprised agreed agenda, please pause, clarify with her and yourself. Your sessions with Dr. Miranda should be and feel as productive teamwork…actually fun and desirable too!
    Authored Statementrs: ysureican Fogarty — Jul 08, 2020
    About Cynthia Miranda, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023186970
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Miranda, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cynthia Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cynthia Miranda works at La Maestra Community Health Ctr in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Cynthia Miranda’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Miranda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

