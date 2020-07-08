Cynthia Miranda, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Miranda, PSY
Cynthia Miranda, PSY is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Cynthia Miranda works at
La Maestra Family Clinic Inc4060 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105 Directions (619) 564-8765
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
PERSONAL REVIEW from Diversified sessions with Dr. Cynthia Miranda PSYD From Jerrold Fogarty Authored Statements: ysureican Fogarty INTRODUCTION l. To look at Dr. Miranda’s educational Credentials, one would be quite impressed with the Course work acquired to be in this prestigious position, Psychiatrist. (NOTATION First a MD then PhD in Clinical Psychology). ll. She currently is utilizing EMDR as brought forth by Francine Shapiro. No surprises here …The results you may experience with EMDR may be exceedingly rapid and positive. lll. Your possible METHODOLOGY May one suggest being straight forward and productive with Dr Miranda in any of one’s session work for mutual desired directional obtainment of goals and objectives. If one is unsure of any directional change of the comprised agreed agenda, please pause, clarify with her and yourself. Your sessions with Dr. Miranda should be and feel as productive teamwork…actually fun and desirable too!
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1023186970
Cynthia Miranda accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Miranda speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Miranda.
