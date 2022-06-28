Cynthia Milstead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Milstead, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Milstead, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dothan, AL.
Cynthia Milstead works at
Locations
Dothan Family Health Center4300 W Main St Ste 300, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 446-0076
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Cynthia! She is thorough she listens she is friendly in a professional manner and it is such a relief to know we are in excellent hands being under her care. It's actually my husband who sees her but I'm always with my husband during the visits. I am a vet but I sure wish I had been seeing her since we moved here also. I have seen many doctor's offices for Primary Care purposes and frighteningly there are few good ones to pick from. Thank you so much Cindy for giving us confidence and peace of mind in your medical care for us. My only regret is well as mentioned not making you my doctor sooner but also for not giving this review much much sooner for it is truly deserved! Oh and so sorry the office and staff are terrific as well!!
About Cynthia Milstead, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033240601
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Milstead accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Milstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Milstead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Milstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Milstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Milstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.