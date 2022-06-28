See All Nurse Practitioners in Dothan, AL
Cynthia Milstead, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Cynthia Milstead, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dothan, AL. 

Cynthia Milstead works at UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES OF DOTHAN in Dothan, AL.

Locations

    Dothan Family Health Center
    4300 W Main St Ste 300, Dothan, AL 36305
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 28, 2022
    We love Cynthia! She is thorough she listens she is friendly in a professional manner and it is such a relief to know we are in excellent hands being under her care. It's actually my husband who sees her but I'm always with my husband during the visits. I am a vet but I sure wish I had been seeing her since we moved here also. I have seen many doctor's offices for Primary Care purposes and frighteningly there are few good ones to pick from. Thank you so much Cindy for giving us confidence and peace of mind in your medical care for us. My only regret is well as mentioned not making you my doctor sooner but also for not giving this review much much sooner for it is truly deserved! Oh and so sorry the office and staff are terrific as well!!
    jsctmc — Jun 28, 2022
    About Cynthia Milstead, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033240601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cynthia Milstead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cynthia Milstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Cynthia Milstead works at UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES OF DOTHAN in Dothan, AL.

    2 patients have reviewed Cynthia Milstead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Milstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Milstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

