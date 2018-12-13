See All Clinical Psychologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Cynthia Mellor-Crummey, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (22)
Dr. Cynthia Mellor-Crummey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sugar Land, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    101 Southwestern Blvd Ste 211, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(713) 813-6740
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 13, 2018
    Dr. Mellor-Crummey is a wonderful woman and fantastic therapist. I've been seeing her for years and I've had great improvements in the areas we've worked on. Shes kind, considerate, helpful, while making sure to be honest and letting me know when I'm in the wrong and not babying me, which would make progress impossible if she did that kind of stuff. She has been very available to me, even when I request an urgent appointment. I would highly recommend her.
    TX — Dec 13, 2018
    About Dr. Cynthia Mellor-Crummey, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194873414
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mellor-Crummey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellor-Crummey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellor-Crummey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellor-Crummey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellor-Crummey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

