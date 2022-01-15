See All Nurse Practitioners in Marietta, GA
Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD is a Nurse Practitioner in Marietta, GA. 

Dr. McNeill works at Meraki Mental Health Services in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Meraki Health
    2470 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 160, Marietta, GA 30067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 281-4467
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McNeill?

    Jan 15, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. McNeill’s for about 3 months or so now and she definitely shows genuine care for her practice. She is incredibly non-judgmental and understanding! She is also extremely efficient and has done great with adjusting medication to fit my needs. Definitely glad to be staying away from controlled substances and my mental health is improving! Highly recommend!
    Mason Adsit — Jan 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McNeill to family and friends

    Dr. McNeill's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McNeill

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD.

    About Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891294633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNeill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNeill works at Meraki Mental Health Services in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. McNeill’s profile.

    Dr. McNeill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cynthia McNeill, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.