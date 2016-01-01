Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia McLean, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia McLean, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Homewood, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 18132 Martin Ave, Homewood, IL 60430 Directions (708) 802-1151
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLean?
About Dr. Cynthia McLean, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063514180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLean accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.