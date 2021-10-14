See All Nurse Practitioners in Anchorage, AK
Cynthia McGinty, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Cynthia McGinty, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK. 

Cynthia McGinty works at Providence Primary Care B314 in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Primary Care B314
    3300 Providence Dr Ste B314, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 212-3420
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Cynthia McGinty, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174821383
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

