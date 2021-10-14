Cynthia McGinty, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia McGinty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia McGinty, ARNP
Overview
Cynthia McGinty, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK.
Locations
Providence Primary Care B3143300 Providence Dr Ste B314, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 212-3420Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Cynthia to be very professional, knowledgeable/up to date on current treatments, compassionate and really appreciated all the time she took to get to know my medical history - before she came into the room, she was well prepared, and answer every question I had. She was thorough, patient, and friendly in a professional way.
About Cynthia McGinty, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174821383
Cynthia McGinty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia McGinty accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia McGinty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Cynthia McGinty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia McGinty.
