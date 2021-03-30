See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Family Medicine
3.5 (10)
Cynthia Kusler, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Cynthia Kusler works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Evergreen Family Medicine Womens Health
    1937 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Cynthia Kusler, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1578725982
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cynthia Kusler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Cynthia Kusler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cynthia Kusler works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Cynthia Kusler’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Cynthia Kusler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Kusler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Kusler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Kusler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

