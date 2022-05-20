Cynthia Kreutzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Kreutzer, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Kreutzer, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Suwanee, GA.
Locations
Out Patient Clinic950 Scales Rd Ste 302, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 994-5000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. K. virtually for over a year now and I am extremely pleased with the progress I have been making! She is compassionate, a very good listener, and has wonderful advice for me to help me get through what I am going through. The tone of her voice and the way she speaks are very calming and reassuring. I really like that I can do these visits virtually because I don't like to leave my house! Her schedule has been very accommodating. I've had appointments at 7:30am and as late as 7pm I always get both a phone call and a text to remind me of my upcoming appointment!
About Cynthia Kreutzer, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720249642
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Kreutzer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Kreutzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Cynthia Kreutzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Kreutzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Kreutzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Kreutzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.