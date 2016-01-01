Cynthia King, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia King, FNP
Overview
Cynthia King, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Cynthia King works at
Locations
-
1
Smith Family Wellness Center3622 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 Directions (980) 369-3614
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia King?
About Cynthia King, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1285144865
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia King works at
Cynthia King speaks Spanish.
Cynthia King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.