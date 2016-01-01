Dr. Cynthia Kalodner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Kalodner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Kalodner, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Kalodner works at
Locations
-
1
CR Kalodner psychological services LLC10015 Old Columbia Rd Ste B215, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 491-2443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalodner?
About Dr. Cynthia Kalodner, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1356680805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalodner accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalodner works at
Dr. Kalodner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalodner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.