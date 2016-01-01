Cynthia Ingram is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Ingram
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Ingram is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Zion, IL.
Cynthia Ingram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Ingram?
About Cynthia Ingram
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750349585
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Ingram accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cynthia Ingram using Healthline FindCare.
Cynthia Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Ingram works at
Cynthia Ingram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.