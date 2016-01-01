See All Nurse Practitioners in Cary, NC
Cynthia Humphrey, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Cynthia Humphrey, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cynthia Humphrey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cary, NC. 

Cynthia Humphrey works at Duke Primary Care in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dorit Morecraft, NP
Dorit Morecraft, NP
2 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Wake
    530 New Waverly Pl Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 233-3959
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cynthia Humphrey?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cynthia Humphrey, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Cynthia Humphrey, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cynthia Humphrey to family and friends

Cynthia Humphrey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cynthia Humphrey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cynthia Humphrey, FNP.

About Cynthia Humphrey, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760435523
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cynthia Humphrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Cynthia Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cynthia Humphrey works at Duke Primary Care in Cary, NC. View the full address on Cynthia Humphrey’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Cynthia Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Humphrey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cynthia Humphrey, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.