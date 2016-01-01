Cynthia Humphrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Humphrey, FNP
Overview
Cynthia Humphrey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cary, NC.
Cynthia Humphrey works at
Locations
-
1
Western Wake530 New Waverly Pl Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 233-3959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Humphrey?
About Cynthia Humphrey, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760435523
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Humphrey works at
7 patients have reviewed Cynthia Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Humphrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.