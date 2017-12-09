Cynthia Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Harrison, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Harrison, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Community Service Center1625 Schrader Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 993-7500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Harrison?
Cynthia is the best. she has been taking care of me for almost a decade now. she saved my life
About Cynthia Harrison, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770582231
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Cynthia Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Harrison, there are benefits to both methods.