Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD

Psychology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD is a Psychologist in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Harris works at Broward Center For Counseling in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Counseling Services LLC
    8030 Peters Rd Ste D106, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 475-9503
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790834000
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Beth Israel Mediacal Center
Undergraduate School
  • Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Harris, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harris works at Broward Center For Counseling in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

