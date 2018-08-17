Dr. Han has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Han, OD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Han, OD is an Optometrist in Yardley, PA.
Dr. Han works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bucks Eye Specialists301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 801A, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (674) 084-1542
-
2
Dr. Cynthia L. Han and Associates3320 US Highway 1 Unit 130, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 897-1036
- 3 130 Quaker Brg Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 897-1036
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr. Han is phenomenal! My son and I had a wonderful experience with her and her staff. They were all very friendly, courteous, and very professional. I highly recommend anyone to see her at LensCrafters in the QB Mall.
About Dr. Cynthia Han, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275736803
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.