Cynthia Gimbert, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Gimbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Gimbert, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Gimbert, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bermuda Run, NC.
Cynthia Gimbert works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Brain Spine Surgery Bermuda Run152 E Kinderton Way Ste 101, Bermuda Run, NC 27006 Directions (336) 571-7498
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Gimbert?
She is very well prepared, really knows her stuff and worked seamlessly with Dr. Bell. Most importantly, she is a genuinely good person who really cares. That gave me the peace of mind that she would always look out form me, listen to me and do the right thing.
About Cynthia Gimbert, FNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1316215866
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Gimbert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cynthia Gimbert using Healthline FindCare.
Cynthia Gimbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Gimbert works at
Cynthia Gimbert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Gimbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Gimbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Gimbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.