Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Cynthia Fiacco works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camarillo
    5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC

  • Family Medicine
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1063612661
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of California, Irvine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

