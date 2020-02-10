Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Fiacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Cynthia Fiacco works at
Locations
-
1
Camarillo5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Fiacco?
Cynthia Fiacco is WONDERFUL. If you're searching for a medical professional you can trust, stop right here. She is extremely knowledgeable and professional yet very personable. You'll feel you can really talk to her and it is clear she is listening carefully, then thoughtfully considering a response. It's very clear she truly cares about her patients. It's unusual to find someone like this in the medical field! I'm also going to note I suddenly had an urgent problem with a medication while I was out of state AND about to leave the country. She and her staff went above and beyond to ensure I got this medication. Thank you NP Fiacco and staff!!
About Cynthia Fiacco, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063612661
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Fiacco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cynthia Fiacco using Healthline FindCare.
Cynthia Fiacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Fiacco works at
30 patients have reviewed Cynthia Fiacco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Fiacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Fiacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Fiacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.