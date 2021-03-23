See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Castro Valley, CA
Cynthia Ferrari, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Cynthia Ferrari, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cynthia Ferrari, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Castro Valley, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Buksa, MA
Kimberly Buksa, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    20632 Redwood Rd Ste D, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 581-1274

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cynthia Ferrari?

Mar 23, 2021
What would we do without Cynthia? She has helped many members of our family for a myriad of reasons over the years, and she is a shining light of hope for us. I never get too stressed or too worried knowing Cynthia is only a phone call away. I’ve been to many therapists over the years, but if you are looking for a good listener, a no-BS perspective and to actually learn something about yourself and make serious headway, Cynthia is the right choice for you. She’s magnificent.
— Mar 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cynthia Ferrari, MFT
How would you rate your experience with Cynthia Ferrari, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cynthia Ferrari to family and friends

Cynthia Ferrari's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cynthia Ferrari

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cynthia Ferrari, MFT.

About Cynthia Ferrari, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043426984
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cynthia Ferrari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Cynthia Ferrari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Cynthia Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Ferrari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Ferrari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Ferrari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cynthia Ferrari, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.