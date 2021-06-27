Overview

Cynthia Ferguson, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine.



Cynthia Ferguson works at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.