Dr. Drenth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Drenth, OD
Dr. Cynthia Drenth, OD is an Optometrist in Fairlawn, OH.
Giant Eagle Pharmacy #58613750 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-4268
How was your appointment with Dr. Drenth?
Dr Drenth is by far the best caring and knowledgeable eye Dr out there. I have had bad eyes for 60 years and she never ever waivers with how to correct my vision. I will never go anywhere else. She cares and is excellent! Eyes are so important I do not trust anyone but her. Beyond blessed to have her care for me!
- Optometry
- English
- 1104939669
Dr. Drenth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Drenth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drenth.
