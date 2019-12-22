See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Cynthia Drenth, OD

Optometry
5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Drenth, OD is an Optometrist in Fairlawn, OH. 

Dr. Drenth works at Giant Eagle Pharmacy #5861 in Fairlawn, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Giant Eagle Pharmacy #5861
    3750 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-4268

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 22, 2019
Dr Drenth is by far the best caring and knowledgeable eye Dr out there. I have had bad eyes for 60 years and she never ever waivers with how to correct my vision. I will never go anywhere else. She cares and is excellent! Eyes are so important I do not trust anyone but her. Beyond blessed to have her care for me!
Beth Doyle — Dec 22, 2019
About Dr. Cynthia Drenth, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104939669
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Drenth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Drenth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Drenth works at Giant Eagle Pharmacy #5861 in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Drenth’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Drenth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drenth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drenth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drenth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

