Dr. Dowdall-Thomae has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Dowdall-Thomae, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Dowdall-Thomae, PHD is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Dowdall-Thomae works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northstar Neurology PC7596 N LA CHOLLA BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 906-1227
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dowdall-Thomae?
She was extremely knowledgeable and forward focused!
About Dr. Cynthia Dowdall-Thomae, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1013465822
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowdall-Thomae accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowdall-Thomae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowdall-Thomae works at
Dr. Dowdall-Thomae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdall-Thomae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowdall-Thomae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowdall-Thomae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.