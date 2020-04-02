Cynthia Daugherty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Daugherty, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cynthia Daugherty, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Englewood, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6087 S Quebec St Ste 103, Englewood, CO 80111 Directions (303) 770-1975
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Cynthia Daugherty has been one of the most effective, positive forces in my world. "Her selflessness and desire to help others who may grapple with life's journey has been one of the most liberating notions ever for me personally. In a nutshell spending time with Ms. Daugherty isn't dissimilar to having your elementary school BFF by your side.
About Cynthia Daugherty, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437273349
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Daugherty accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cynthia Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Cynthia Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Daugherty.
