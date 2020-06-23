See All Counselors in Orlando, FL
Cynthia Bocanegra, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Cynthia Bocanegra, LMHC

Counseling
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Cynthia Bocanegra, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Cynthia Bocanegra works at Brightside Psychology & Internal Medicine in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brightside Psychology & Internal Medicine
    1417 N Semoran Blvd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 348-4285
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2020
    I have been seeing Cynthia for almost 3 years and I like forward to every visit. She’s kind, honest, courteous, and a great listener. She can relate and is very open minded with you. She give you total respect and confidence during your visit. I recommend her to anyone who needs counseling. She takes pride in her work and pus attention to your needed details. The advice she also can give is always spot on!
    — Jun 23, 2020
    About Cynthia Bocanegra, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588966808
