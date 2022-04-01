Cynthia Ashley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cynthia Ashley, PSY
Overview
Cynthia Ashley, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in La Salle, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 206 Marquette St Ste 203, La Salle, IL 61301 Directions (815) 223-4337
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just reading other reviews here. I've been talking with Dr. Ashley for over 10 years. I would attribute my successes in life to having her help me navigate through personal and business relationships. I would argue her greatest strength is occupational psychology, and building relationship with co-workers, corporate leaders and subordinates. I have sent several people to her, as I completely trust her to help me navigate emotions, thoughts, and personal relationships to make me the best human I can be. I know she is not a fan of certain medications, and, has used case studies to explain why these can be harmful or non effective over time. Understanding our emotions, why we do what we do, why we have certain thoughts, helps us better navigate this complex world. I appreciate all the tools I have been equipped with from my regular visits with Dr. Ashley.
About Cynthia Ashley, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578668141
