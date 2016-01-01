Cynthia Allen, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cynthia Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cynthia Allen, RN
Overview
Cynthia Allen, RN is a Registered Nurse in Muncie, IN.
Cynthia Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Internists Associated1910 W Royale Dr, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 273-4364
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cynthia Allen?
About Cynthia Allen, RN
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1942517925
Frequently Asked Questions
Cynthia Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cynthia Allen works at
Cynthia Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cynthia Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cynthia Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cynthia Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.