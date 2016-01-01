Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Alexander, PHD
Dr. Cynthia Alexander, PHD is a Psychologist in Weston, FL.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Cynthia Alexander, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477514974
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
