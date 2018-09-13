Cyndi Vuu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cyndi Vuu
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cyndi Vuu is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Cyndi Vuu works at
Locations
-
1
Youhans Ghebrendrias MD Inc8941 Atlanta Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 309-3858
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Cindy is very caring and understanding and has helped me tremendously with my PTSD. I highly recommend her.
About Cyndi Vuu
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Vietnamese
- 1326171059
Cyndi Vuu speaks Vietnamese.
