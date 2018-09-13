See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Huntington Beach, CA
Cyndi Vuu Icon-share Share Profile

Cyndi Vuu

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cyndi Vuu is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Cyndi Vuu works at Youhans Ghebrendrias MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Youhans Ghebrendrias MD Inc
    8941 Atlanta Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 309-3858
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cyndi Vuu?

    Sep 13, 2018
    Cindy is very caring and understanding and has helped me tremendously with my PTSD. I highly recommend her.
    Nanci Bennett in Huntington Beach , CA — Sep 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cyndi Vuu
    How would you rate your experience with Cyndi Vuu?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cyndi Vuu to family and friends

    Cyndi Vuu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cyndi Vuu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cyndi Vuu.

    About Cyndi Vuu

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326171059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cyndi Vuu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cyndi Vuu works at Youhans Ghebrendrias MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Cyndi Vuu’s profile.

    Cyndi Vuu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cyndi Vuu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cyndi Vuu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cyndi Vuu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cyndi Vuu?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.