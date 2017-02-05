See All Counselors in Oklahoma City, OK
Curtis Swart is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2801 Parklawn Dr Ste 402, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 (405) 409-1362
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2017
    Curtis is one of the best and most perceptive listeners I have ever spoken with. He is patient, kind, intuitive, funny. He is perfect for putting people at ease, esp. if they feel easily threatened. He encourages you to process and solve by asking you questions. He also gives you the tools to confidently and respectfully ask others questions to make them more aware of their actions and motives. He helped me see things more clearly, and his insights were accurate. He treated me with respect.
    Ok City, OK — Feb 05, 2017
    Photo: Curtis Swart
    About Curtis Swart

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437173887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Curtis Swart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Curtis Swart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Curtis Swart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Swart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Swart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Swart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

