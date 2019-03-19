Curtis Spears Sr, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Curtis Spears Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Curtis Spears Sr, LPC
Overview
Curtis Spears Sr, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
South Youree Plaza8848 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 364-7800Tuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 1:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pmFriday11:30am - 1:30pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is unlike any other. If you are tired of taking your kid to one doctor after the other that is just there for the insurance or drug companies interest, then take your kid to this one in a billion type of a doctor. A doctor who actually cares. My family was having a lot of problems and everyone we tried to get help from seem to have alternative motives or the drug companies main interest at heart. This doctor will give real unbiased honest advise and help.
About Curtis Spears Sr, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Willis-Knighton Behavioral Medicine
- Louisiana State University Shreveport La
Frequently Asked Questions
Curtis Spears Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Curtis Spears Sr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Curtis Spears Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Curtis Spears Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Spears Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Spears Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Spears Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.