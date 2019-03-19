See All Counselors in Shreveport, LA
Overview

Curtis Spears Sr, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. 

Curtis Spears Sr works at Professional Counseling and Therapy, Shreveport, LA in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Youree Plaza
    8848 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 364-7800
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 1:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2019
    This doctor is unlike any other. If you are tired of taking your kid to one doctor after the other that is just there for the insurance or drug companies interest, then take your kid to this one in a billion type of a doctor. A doctor who actually cares. My family was having a lot of problems and everyone we tried to get help from seem to have alternative motives or the drug companies main interest at heart. This doctor will give real unbiased honest advise and help.
    About Curtis Spears Sr, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699001602
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Willis-Knighton Behavioral Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University Shreveport La
    Undergraduate School

