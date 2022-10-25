See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Curtis Mewhinney works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Sports Medicine - Ahwatukee
    4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 104, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Curtis Mewhinney?

Oct 25, 2022
Curtis was attentive and caring and seemed to understand my problem. Would definitely recommend
George w ( Bill ) Durst — Oct 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Curtis Mewhinney to family and friends

Curtis Mewhinney's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Curtis Mewhinney

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C.

About Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1609834647
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Curtis Mewhinney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Curtis Mewhinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Curtis Mewhinney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Curtis Mewhinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Curtis Mewhinney works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Curtis Mewhinney’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Curtis Mewhinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Mewhinney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Mewhinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Mewhinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.