Curtis Chow, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Curtis Chow, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Curtis Chow works at Redding Family Medical Group in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Locations

  1. 1
    Redding Family Medical Group Inc
    Redding Family Medical Group Inc
2510 Airpark Dr Ste 201, Redding, CA 96001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
    About Curtis Chow, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750461794
