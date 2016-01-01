See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Curtis Child, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Curtis Child, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Curtis Child, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3501 W Charleston Blvd # 110, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 227-4165

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Curtis Child?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Curtis Child, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Curtis Child, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Curtis Child to family and friends

Curtis Child's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Curtis Child

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Curtis Child, APRN.

About Curtis Child, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144327099
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Curtis Child has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Curtis Child has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Curtis Child. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Curtis Child.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Curtis Child, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Curtis Child appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Curtis Child, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.