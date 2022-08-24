Overview

Dr. Curtis Baxstrom, OD is an Optometrist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Baxstrom works at Northwest Vision & Learning Center in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

