Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
2
Voorhees Specialty Care- Infectious Diseases333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cuishan Wu, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598173486
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Health Care
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Facultad De Medicina
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
