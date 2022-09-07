Crystal Wiggins, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Wiggins, AUD
Overview
Crystal Wiggins, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Houston, TX.
Locations
Memorial Hearing11451 Katy Fwy Ste 520, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 984-7562Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great in the drs office very helpful and positive. I can hear again!!!
About Crystal Wiggins, AUD
- Audiology Technology
- English, Spanish
- 1881876720
Education & Certifications
- Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
- University of North Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Wiggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Wiggins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crystal Wiggins speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Crystal Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Wiggins.
