Crystal Wiggins, AUD

Audiology Technology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Crystal Wiggins, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Houston, TX. 

Crystal Wiggins works at Memorial Hearing, Inc. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hearing
    Memorial Hearing
11451 Katy Fwy Ste 520, Houston, TX 77079
(713) 984-7562
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Hearing Disorders
Hearing Loss
Treatment frequency



    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Great in the drs office very helpful and positive. I can hear again!!!
    Arnulfo Gonzalez III — Sep 07, 2022
    About Crystal Wiggins, AUD

    • Audiology Technology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881876720
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
    • University of North Texas
