Crystal Sturgis, PA
Overview
Crystal Sturgis, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin - Madison|University Of Wisconsin Madison and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Crystal Sturgis works at
Locations
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4834Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen crystal both myself and my 6 year old son. I was seen for knee pain and my son had a broken leg. She was always great and friendly. She was very informative with what was going on and explained things in a way I could understand. I never felt rushed or just a number during the visits. I always left knowing what the next plan of action would be. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Crystal Sturgis, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912993247
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin - Madison|University Of Wisconsin Madison
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Sturgis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Crystal Sturgis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Crystal Sturgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Crystal Sturgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Sturgis.
